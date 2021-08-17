NZD/USD traders are braced for volatility over RBNZ uncertainty

RBNZ is expected to hike 25bp but the surprise risk is to the downside in a strong US dollar environment. NZD/USD idles the 0.69 figure ahead of the event, just above the daily 200 smoothed MA. The …
