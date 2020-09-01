NZD/USD trades at 13-month highs above 0.6770

NZD/USD gained traction after closing flat on Monday. Greenback remains under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday. Manufacturing PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket. The NZD/USD pair …
