NZD/USD dropped 85 pips of 1.38% in Tuesday’s session on hawkish comments by Fed officials. The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell commented that higher rates are needed and opened the door for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD trades at new YTD lows at 0.6103 as investors expect a 50 bps hike in March - March 7, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD positions for another climb, eyes 1.7350 level - March 7, 2023
- Convert Euro To New Zealand Dollar - March 7, 2023