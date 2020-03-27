NZD/USD trades in tight range near 0.5950 ahead of US data

US Dollar Index rebounds above 99 ahead of American session. Consumer confidence deteriorates in March in New Zealand. Coming up: PCE Price Index and UoM Consumer Confidence data …
