NZD/USD manages to hold above the 0.6300 mark amid a modest US Dollar weakness. The lack of hawkish signals from Fed’s Powell, sliding US bond yields weigh on the buck. A softer risk tone amid looming …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD trades with modest gains amid weaker USD, lacks bullish conviction - February 8, 2023
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD rangebound at cloud top, PM Chris Hipkins promise to raise wages has little impact - February 8, 2023
- NZD/USD juggles above 0.6300 despite NZ Hipkins promises to raise wages - February 7, 2023