Overall, NZD/USD is ranging across. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will be announcing its monetary policy today. It is expected that the central bank will be increasing interest rates by 0.25% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Trading The RBNZ Interest Rate Decision - February 22, 2022
- NZD/USD: Pair Positively Placed Ahead Of RBNZ Decision - February 22, 2022
- NZD/USD grinds higher for the sixth straight day to trade at 0.6735 ahead RBNZ monetary policy meeting - February 22, 2022