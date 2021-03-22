NZD/USD treading water in mid0.7100s ahead of key events this week

NZD/USD has largely stuck to last Friday’s 0.7140-0.7180ish ranges as it awaits key events later in the week. Those events include Fed speakers, March US PMIs, February US Core PCE and February New …
