NZD/USD trims early-day gains to slip below 0.6550 as NZ election postponed

NZD/USD takes a U-turn from intraday high of 0.6553. New Zealand’s general election delayed from September 19 to October 17. US Congress to resume after calling one-month-long off the last week.
