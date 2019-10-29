On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD trims losses as it rebounds from 11-day lows - October 28, 2019
- AUD/NZD bulls struggle below the 1.08 handle on key event risk week - October 28, 2019
- NZD/USD consolidates around 0.6350 amid latest trade/RBNZ news - October 28, 2019