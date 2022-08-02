NZD/USD under pressure as US dollar resurges

NZD/USD is down o the day by some 1.17% with the price falling from a high of 0.6343 to a low of 0.6253. The greenback has picked up a safe haven bid relating to tensions surrounding Taiwan between …
