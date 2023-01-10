NZD/USD pares intraday gains around 0.6375 during early Tuesday as options market signals put a floor under the Kiwi prices even if the US Dollar strength probe the pair buyers. That said, one-month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Extra gains comes on a close above 0.6410 – UOB - January 10, 2023
- NZD/USD: Upbeat options market signals probe bears below 0.6400 - January 10, 2023
- Cash for stats: Tevaga’s gesture for friend’s cancer battle - January 9, 2023