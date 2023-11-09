GBP/USD is trading listlessly below 1.2300, stalling its overnight bounce early Thursday. A subdued US Dollar and sluggish US Treasury bond yields lend support to the pair, although a cautious risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Upside bias appears diminished – UOB - November 9, 2023
- Convert Qatari Rial To New Zealand Dollar - November 9, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/ NZD consolidates around 2.0780, good to buy on dips - November 8, 2023