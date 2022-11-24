The upside risk is intact as long as NZD does not move below 0.6145 (‘strong support’ level).” Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Upside bias intact above 0.6145 – UOB - November 24, 2022
- NZD/USD bulls expose to 0.6300 as Federal Reserve sees no bigger interest rate hikes - November 24, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: The Bird is in full flight - November 23, 2022