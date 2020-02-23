The NZD/USD has been declining as a result of the coronavirus crisis and its effects on the New Zealand economy. However, a boost in inflation and holding of interest rates may not boost the currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Upside May Not Be As Great As Previously Expected - February 23, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Close Over .6332 Forms Closing Price Reversal Bottom - February 21, 2020
- NZD/USD Keeps Sailing South - February 21, 2020