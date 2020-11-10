NZD/USD: Upside momentum accelerates with key resistance seen at 0.6847 – Credit Suisse

NZD/USD continues to climb higher following the completion of a bull “triangle” continuation pattern and a very large “head and shoulders” base to suggest an acceleration of upside momentum. Next key …
