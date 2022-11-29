In the opinion of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, NZD/USD now looks poised to trade between 0.6100 and 0.6240 in the next weeks. Key Quot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rallies to 0.6250 area amid broad-based USD weakness, positive risk tone - November 29, 2022
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD snaps 2-day downtrend, bulls eye 200-DMA - November 29, 2022
- NZD/USD: Upside momentum loses traction – UOB - November 29, 2022