The New Zealand Dollar gyrated versus the US Dollar after the RBNZ raised its official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points, meeting analysts’ expectations.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Volatile After RBNZ Lifts OCR Rate by 25 Basis Points. Focus Shifts to US PCE - November 23, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD maintains bullish bias with focus on 1.9400 - November 23, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Remains Bearish Under .6997 – .7039 Retracement Zone - November 23, 2021