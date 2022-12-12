“NZD seasonality is usually positive in December, but while it has that and higher interest rates in its corner, there are no guarantees that it will finish this week un-bruised, with several central …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Volatility beckons in a usually positive month for the Kiwi – ANZ - December 12, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rally towards 0.6500 looks imminent - December 12, 2022
- NZD/USD pressured as traders await key US events - December 11, 2022