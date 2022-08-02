NZD/USD witnesses selling on Tuesday and snaps a four-day winning streak to a multi-week high. The cautious market mood exerts pressure on the risk-sensitive kiwi amid a modest USD bounce. Diminishing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD weakens further below 0.6300 mark amid cautious mood, modest USD rebound - August 2, 2022
- NZD/USD: Further upside favoured on a close above 0.6365 – UOB - August 2, 2022
- AUD/NZD plummets to near 1.0500 as RBA hikes interest rates by 50 bps - August 2, 2022