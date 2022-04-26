NZD/USD is under pressure and is tracking stocks lower. Risk-off sentiment is firmly weighing on the high beta currencies. NZD/USD is trading down some 0.74% into the start of the early Asian session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD weighed heavily by risk-off sentiment - April 26, 2022
- NZD drops amid mounting risk aversion. NZ 2-year swap rate hits new cycle high not following offshore falls - April 26, 2022
- NZD/USD drops back under 0.6600 to 12-week lows - April 26, 2022