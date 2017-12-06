NZD/USD remains capped on pops higher. NZD/USD has eyes for a test of the 100-D SMA at 0.6869. NZD/USD has been holding its own, as analysts at ANZ explained and has been pretty much glued to the 0.6880 level throughout the NY and early Asian shift, unable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: where next in the absence of data? - December 6, 2017
- NZD/USD: Kiwi holding its own – ANZ - December 6, 2017
- Elliott Wave: AUD/NZD Looks Lower - December 6, 2017