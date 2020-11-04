NZD/USD: Wobbles around 0.6700 on mixed New Zealand Q3 employment data

New Zealand’s Q3 Employment Change matched downbeat forecasts, Unemployment Rate recovered from 5.3% expected to 5.4%. Fears that RBNZ will follow RBA’s dovish path test the bulls cheering stimulus …
