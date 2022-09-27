The kiwi has fallen 13% since its peak in August, dropping below the 0.57 level. Subsequently, economists at Westpac have revised lower their forecast for the NZD/USD pair. New Zealand dollar to lift …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Year-end forecast lowered to 0.58 – Westpac - September 27, 2022
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD hits 7-month high, good to buy on dips - September 26, 2022
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To Indian Rupee - September 26, 2022