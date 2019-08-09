The NZD/USD pair year-end target for 2019 at BNZ has been revised down significantly to 0.62. They point out the New Zealand Dollar remains at the whim of US President Trump and warn that one tweet …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Year-end target revised down to 0.62 – BNZ - August 9, 2019
- NZD/USD buoyed as buyers search for break above key daily resistance levels - August 9, 2019
- EUR/NZD – Euro to New Zealand Dollar - August 9, 2019