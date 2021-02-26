But the pair is finding support in the 0.7250 area amid some technical confluences. ING thinks NZD will outperform AUD going forward given a less dovish RBNZ. Friday is seeing another sharp drop in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD’s sharp reversal continues but pair finds support at 0.7250 - February 26, 2021
- NZD/USD continues to push lower toward 0.7300 ahead of US data - February 26, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD slumps for the 4th straight session, outlook bearish - February 26, 2021