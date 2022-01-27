CPI printed at 1.4% quarterly, and 5.9% annually, the highest in 30 years and well above the New Zealand Reserve Bank’s target rate between 1-3%. The flaring inflation indicates the Reserve Bank will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD weakens, New Zealand’s inflation hits a three-decade high - January 26, 2022
- NZD hovers just below 67 USc ahead of major releases - January 26, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Renews yearly low under 0.6650, four-month-old support eyed - January 26, 2022