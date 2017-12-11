The NZD was the best performer in Asia today, propped up by the news of a new RBNZ governor appointment. The NZD/USD pair jumped nearly 1% and reached new December highs at 0.6929 in response to the news that Adrian Orr has been appointed a governor of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD Welcomes The New RBNZ Governor - December 11, 2017
- FX Update: NZD rises on new RBNZ head, lame duck FOMC up Wednesday - December 11, 2017
- NZD/USD spike stalls near key resistance levels - December 11, 2017