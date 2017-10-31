The NZD/EUR downtrend extended further last week, and could break below the 0.58 area during the weeks ahead, suggests Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac. “Persistently strong surveys imply that Eurozone’s solid growth will continue in Q4.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/EUR downtrend could break below the 0.58 area – Westpac - October 31, 2017
- NZD/USD: Election continues to weigh – Westpac - October 31, 2017
- NZD/USD heavy, looks to test 0.6818 ahead of NZ jobs - October 31, 2017