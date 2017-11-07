The kiwi rose to a two-week high yesterday, following the comments of New Zealand’s finance minister Hon Grant Robertson. He stated that the new government does not include the domestic currency in the monetary policy, instead, they aim to maximize …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD at a 2-Week High Ahead of the First RBNZ Meeting With New Governor - November 7, 2017
- NZD/GBP staging a minor rebound – Westpac - November 7, 2017
- NZD/JPY rebound probably minor – Westpac - November 7, 2017