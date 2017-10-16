NZD/USD back below the 0.72 handle post CPI knee-jerk spike

Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7190, up 0.26% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7212 and low at 0.7167. New Zealand Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 1.9%, above expectations (1.8%) in 3Q NZD/USD has settled back below the 0.72 handle …
