We have seen some nice breakdown on NZD/USD last week, a push below two-year old trendline support which means that pair can be in a new bearish cycle. We are tracking an impulsive decline, meaning that weakness is expected to stay here until we see a big …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Back In Downtrend, Crude Oil Testing Neckline-Elliott Wave [Video] - October 24, 2017
- NZD/USD’s Bearish Movement Extended To 0.6931 - October 24, 2017
- Lloyds: NZD USD Exchange Rate To Decline To 0.67 - October 24, 2017