After starting the week with a small bearish gap and easing to its lowest level since early June at 0.7055 in the Asian session, the NZD/USD pair gained traction and erased its losses during the European trading hours. However, amid a lack of fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD consolidates below 0.71 amid thin trading volume - October 9, 2017
- It is all about the GBP today (strongest). The NZD is the weakest. - October 9, 2017
- AUD and NZD: Political uncertainty set to weigh – ANZ - October 9, 2017