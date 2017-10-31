NZD/USD consolidates NZ jobs-led rebound post-China PMI

NZD lifted on solid NZ jobs Back below 0.6900. FOMC decision in focus. Having staged a solid rebound to 0.6914 levels on upbeat New Zealand employment data, the NZD/USD pair entered a phase of consolidation, with the Chinese Caixin manufacturing PMI data …
