NZD/USD could easily reach 0.7050 – Westpac

NZD/USD’s corrective bounce is now two weeks old, and although gradual, shows no signs of abating and technically, it could easily reach 0.7050 – the Oct low, and roughly a 62% retracement, according to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
