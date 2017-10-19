NZD/USD drops below 0.71 ahead of the new government announcement

NZD/USD dropped to a five-day low of 0.7081 as investors awaited the outcome of talks to form a new government. New Zealand political uncertainty to end today? New Zealand First, the party which holds the balance of power after last month’s inconclusive …
