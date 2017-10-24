NZD/USD has fallen hard in the past five trading days down nearly 400 pips. A strong move of this nature suggests NZD/USD may be in an impulsive wave lower. The move lower appears incomplete and the next cluster of wave relationships shows up near .
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: No Signs of a Bottom - October 24, 2017
- NZD/USD Back In Downtrend, Crude Oil Testing Neckline-Elliott Wave [Video] - October 24, 2017
- NZD/USD’s Bearish Movement Extended To 0.6931 - October 24, 2017