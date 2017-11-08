NZD/USD keeps losses near 0.6950 post-China inflation

USD bounces in Asia. Little impressed by China CPI, PPI data. RBNZ keeps rates on-hold, as widely expected. US tax reforms in focus. Having witnessed a steep drop from post-RBNZ decision-led highs, the NZD/USD pair entered a phase of consolidation over the …
