NZD/USD nears the 2017 low

Wretched run for NZD/USD. It’s been a freefall for the kiwi since the surprise election result and coalition. It’s finally closing in on support with the May low of 0.6814 less than 30 pips away. That’s after another 45-pips to the downside today and more …
