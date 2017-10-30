NZD/USD slides back closer to over 5-month lows

• Weighed down by RBNZ easing prospects. • Retracing US bond yields fails to lend support. • FOMC and NFP hold the key. The NZD/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Monday and dropped back closer to over 5-month lows touched last week.
