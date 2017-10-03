Following a recovery attempt towards the 0.72 handle, the NZD/USD pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the NA session and eased lower to mid-0.71s despite a weakening greenback. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7157, losing 0.5% on the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slumps to mid-0.71s on disappointing GDT auction outcome - October 3, 2017
- NZD traders – heads up for the dairy auction due today (Tuesday, London time) - October 2, 2017
- NZD/USD soggy below the 0.72 handle, downside opened up by key data miss - October 2, 2017