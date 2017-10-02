NZD/USD struggles to recover above 0.72 as DXY stays near mid-93s

The NZD/USD pair started the week under pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early September at 0.7166 in the European session. Although the pair tried to stage a modest recovery from that level, it lost its momentum before testing the 0.72 …
