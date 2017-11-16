“There has been some dissipation of the election-related discount, and the USD rally has stalled, but 0.6820 looks vulnerable to a retest as NZ-US interest rate spreads reach 17-year lows.” “The market highlights from the NZ data calendar during the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD under downward pressure – Westpac - November 16, 2017
- NZD/USD unperturbed by risk-recovery, drops to 0.6850 - November 15, 2017
- AUD/NZD: bulls take on MA cluster after solid jobs report background details - November 15, 2017