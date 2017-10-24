NZD/USD’s Bearish Movement Extended To 0.6931

NZDUSD extended its downside movement from 0.7557 to as low as 0.6931. Further decline would likely be seen after a minor consolidation and next target would be at 0.6817. On the 4-hour chart, the NZDUSD pair traded within a bearish price channel.
