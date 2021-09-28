Outlook mixed for NZD/USD – UOB

NZD/USD is still seen navigating within the 0.6975-0.7100 range for the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “NZD traded between 0.6990 and 0.7032 yesterday before closing …
