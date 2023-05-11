Below is a table showing 180 days of historical data for Papua New Guinea Kina (PGK) to New Zealand Dollar (NZD) from Friday 11/11/2022 to Monday 8/05/2023 Tuesday 9 May 2023 1 PGK = 0.44748 NZD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Trilogy International Partners Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results - May 11, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/ NZD edges higher but outlook still bearish - May 11, 2023
- NZDUSD slides as gloomy US data sparked US Dollar demand - May 11, 2023