Pop singer P!nk has donated NZD$750,300 to Australian local fire services. The singer who was “totally devastated” watching the Australian bushfires posted the news to Twitter on Saturday. “I am …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pink donates $750,300 to Australian fire services - January 4, 2020
- US singer Pink pledges $750K to fight Australia wildfires - January 4, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Still Encountering Sellers at .6567 Fibonacci Level - January 4, 2020