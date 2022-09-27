A Spanish judge on Tuesday approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud. In 2018, Spanish prosecutors accused the entertainer of failing to pay 14.5 million euros (NZD$26.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain - September 27, 2022
- NZD/USD rests near the lows of the day - September 27, 2022
- NZD/USD: Year-end forecast lowered to 0.58 – Westpac - September 27, 2022