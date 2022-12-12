Both the Pound (GBP) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) experienced headwinds last week, leading the Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate to trade erratically. Downbeat Chinese data weighed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD rebounds,critical resistance lies ahead - December 12, 2022
- Pound New Zealand Dollar 5-Day Forecast: GBP/NZD Rate Trends Erratically On Mixed Data, Weak Risk Appetite - December 12, 2022
- NZD/USD: Volatility beckons in a usually positive month for the Kiwi – ANZ - December 12, 2022