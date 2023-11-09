The Pound to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate traded in a wide range on Thursday morning, after data showed China fell back into deflation last month. At the time of writing the GBP/NZD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Forecast: Chinese Deflation Concerns - November 9, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To Djiboutian Franc - November 9, 2023
- Convert Colombian Peso To New Zealand Dollar - November 9, 2023