The Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate has fallen steeply this morning following news that Russian troops have been ordered into eastern Ukraine. While Putin insists the troops are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Nosedives On RBNZ Expectations - February 23, 2022
- NZD/USD sticks to hawkish RBNZ-inspired gains to over one-month high, around 0.6765-70 - February 23, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish RBNZ hike to underpin NZD in short term - February 23, 2022